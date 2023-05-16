Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 95,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexa Resources Dividend Announcement

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $779.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nexa Resources by 2,954.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 27.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $63,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

