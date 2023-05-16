Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nextdoor from $2.85 to $2.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Nextdoor Stock Performance
Shares of KIND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 504,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,716. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Nextdoor
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nextdoor (KIND)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.