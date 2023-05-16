NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) Critical Survey

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -78.21% -40.54% -36.67% SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NextPlat and SMARTONE TELECO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and SMARTONE TELECO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 2.29 -$9.16 million ($0.94) -2.96 SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Summary

SMARTONE TELECO/S beats NextPlat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

About SMARTONE TELECO/S

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

