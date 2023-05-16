NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Cut to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.25.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $185.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $235.11.

Institutional Trading of NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 12.19%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.