Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,489 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Repay were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAY stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

