Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,853,000 after buying an additional 214,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $173.29 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.44.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.