Nicholas Company Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.35% of Q2 worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,451 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $110,639.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,074.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

