Nicholas Company Inc. Has $8.44 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.17% of Elastic worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 26.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elastic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Elastic Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,992,196.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

