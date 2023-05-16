Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.24% of WNS worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

