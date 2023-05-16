Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 183.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $740.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

