Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NOMD stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

