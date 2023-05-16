Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 12.4% in April

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 22.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 681,451 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 329.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.8 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading

