Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Technologies International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Northern Technologies International news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,485 shares in the company, valued at $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

