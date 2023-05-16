NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.29.

Shares of NWH.UN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 597,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$13.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

