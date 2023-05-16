Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.
Novan Price Performance
NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Institutional Trading of Novan
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.