Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 483.47% and a negative net margin of 132.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Novan Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Novan Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

