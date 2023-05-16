Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $169.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. The company has a market capitalization of $383.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

