Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.