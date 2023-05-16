NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.00

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.00 and last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 5255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $189.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,712,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 474,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.