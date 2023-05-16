NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) vs. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Critical Contrast

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -4.30% -4.48% -2.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Li Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Li Auto $45.29 billion 0.69 -$291.74 million ($0.30) -100.00

This table compares NWTN and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NWTN and Li Auto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 0 6 0 3.00

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $35.74, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than NWTN.

Summary

NWTN beats Li Auto on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

