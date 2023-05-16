Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPP)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.