Old National Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPP)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONBPP stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.05. 13,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

