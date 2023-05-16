Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Omega Flex stock opened at $102.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.55. Omega Flex has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $128.51.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 49.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 219.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

