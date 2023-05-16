ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1,867.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

