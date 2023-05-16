On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research upgraded shares of On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 113.31 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. On the Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,390.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

On the Beach Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of On the Beach Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,643.09). 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

