ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Sells $194,750.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,691.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 402,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.07. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 641.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

