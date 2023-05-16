Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
