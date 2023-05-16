Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

ONEX stock opened at C$60.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Onex has a 12-month low of C$58.71 and a 12-month high of C$77.49.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.