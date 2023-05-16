Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,995 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Open Text by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

