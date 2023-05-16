Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $98.33. 1,532,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,143. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.