Orbler (ORBR) Price Tops $1.41 on Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $285.96 million and $126,592.47 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

