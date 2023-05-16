Orchid (OXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $858,300.17

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Orchid has a market cap of $65.83 million and $858,300.17 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,065.65 or 0.99997492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06914228 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $911,685.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.