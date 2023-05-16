O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $52,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $945.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $875.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $845.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,633 shares of company stock worth $41,674,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

