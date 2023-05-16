Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Up 1.6 %

Outfront Media stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,894,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Outfront Media by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 695,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.