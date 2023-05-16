Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $13,558.71 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $13,558.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 366,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.