Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Insider Sells $13,558.71 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) insider Steven S. Williamson sold 681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $13,558.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,333,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 366,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,080. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

