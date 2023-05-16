Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.80. 246,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,457,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 115.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

