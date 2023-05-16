PacWest Bancorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 54,470 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 41,023 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 729,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 134,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,031,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,907,051. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $598.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.