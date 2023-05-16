Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,413. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day moving average is $175.30. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,757.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.