Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.11

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.11, but opened at $48.65. Palomar shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 47,433 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,046,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.