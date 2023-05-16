Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.