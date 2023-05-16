Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.13.
Par Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE:PARR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Par Pacific
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Featured Stories
