Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,175,000 after buying an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,146,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,826,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $327.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

