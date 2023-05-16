PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. 404,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

