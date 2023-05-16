PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 4.4%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 56,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 170,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 678.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 342,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 193,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

