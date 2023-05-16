Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday. Davy Research upgraded shares of On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of OTB traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 110 ($1.38). 5,453,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.19. The company has a market capitalization of £183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.95 ($3.16).

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

About On the Beach Group

In other news, insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.83), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,643.09). Corporate insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.