Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 81%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 81% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 36,588,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,428% from the average daily volume of 661,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Pembridge Resources Trading Down 81.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £266,667.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About Pembridge Resources

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

