PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Holdings Lifted by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 75,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $353.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.57. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,914.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

