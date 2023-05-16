Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.91) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.40) to GBX 1,396 ($17.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,521.63 ($19.06).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,336.50 ($16.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.10, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 9,770.11%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Jason Windsor sold 3,740 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.19), for a total transaction of £45,366.20 ($56,828.51). 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

