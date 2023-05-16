Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.88.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
