Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.