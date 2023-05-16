Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 228,196 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,266,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after buying an additional 128,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,846,000 after purchasing an additional 628,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,090,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 218,863 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after purchasing an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

