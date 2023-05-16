Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 140,737 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 625.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 140,737 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

