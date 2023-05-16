Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 59,431 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.48.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $204,188. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.