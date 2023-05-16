Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,486 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

